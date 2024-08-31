International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $102.42 million, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.19.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the first quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

