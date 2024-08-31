International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
THM stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $102.42 million, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.19.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
