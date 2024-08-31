Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.18

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.18 and traded as low as $45.28. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 4,906 shares traded.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

