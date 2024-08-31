Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.1% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.23 and its 200-day moving average is $454.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

