Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.87. 4,635,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $175.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

