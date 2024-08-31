Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.03

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.03 and last traded at $96.96, with a volume of 50648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

