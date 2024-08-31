iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $100.74. 8,427,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,730. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53.

