iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Lifted by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AJ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.37. 399,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,687. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $100.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

