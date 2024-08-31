iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Holdings Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $60.53. 2,665,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,312. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

