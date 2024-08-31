iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $566.75. 3,016,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $551.83 and its 200-day moving average is $531.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.