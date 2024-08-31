iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, hitting $566.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.95.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

