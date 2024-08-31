iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Acima Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,836 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 397,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJH traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $61.89. 5,201,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

