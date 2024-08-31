iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises about 0.9% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Values Added Financial LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $99.59. 26,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,463. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $101.02.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.