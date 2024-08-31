iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) is Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.12. 92,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $100.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

