iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:GVI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,841 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.91.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

