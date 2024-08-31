iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.12

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 13420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $267,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

