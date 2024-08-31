iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.00

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 206366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.