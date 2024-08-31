iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $32,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. 15,627,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,673,098. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

