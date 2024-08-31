iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) is VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s 7th Largest Position

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 5.9% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 52,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.72. 293,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.