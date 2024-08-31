iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $43.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

