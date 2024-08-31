iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) is Acima Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,890 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,963 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.