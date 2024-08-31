iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 725,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $41.39.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

