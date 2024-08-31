iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 81,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 102,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $91.32. 2,171,271 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.68.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

