iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after acquiring an additional 550,321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.78. 655,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

