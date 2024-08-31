iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 48,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 49,385 shares.The stock last traded at $86.05 and had previously closed at $86.52.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,417,000.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

