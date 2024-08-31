iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 7.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $87,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.46. 1,706,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.83. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

