iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $365.46. 1,706,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.20 and a 200-day moving average of $345.83. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

