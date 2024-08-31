iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.42 and its 200 day moving average is $175.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

