iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.08. 23,010,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,968,461. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

