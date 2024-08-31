iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.81. The company had a trading volume of 327,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

