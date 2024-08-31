iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $75,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,718,000 after buying an additional 378,904 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,849,000 after purchasing an additional 212,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,894,000 after purchasing an additional 246,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.60. 609,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,182. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

