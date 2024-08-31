iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWX. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period.

IWX stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 79,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,294. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $62.08 and a one year high of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

