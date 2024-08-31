iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lessened by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVE stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.24. 311,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,983. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

