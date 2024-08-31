iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Lessened by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.83. 77,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $124.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

