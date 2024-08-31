iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after buying an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $107.24. 147,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

