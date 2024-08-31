iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Reduced by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.24. 147,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,116. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

