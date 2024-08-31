iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

