iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Trading Down 4.9%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 563,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,112,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 124.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.25%.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.