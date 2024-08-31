Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 319,404 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 218,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE J traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $150.88. The stock had a trading volume of 820,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.19. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,336 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

