Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,400 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $158,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,389 shares in the company, valued at $8,363,383.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $131,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,646.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $158,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,363,383.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,355 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 738,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

