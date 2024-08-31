Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 262 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 93,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,377,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,823,389. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

