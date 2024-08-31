Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 81,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.42. The stock had a trading volume of 201,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

