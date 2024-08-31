Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

