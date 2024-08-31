Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTGS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. 73,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

