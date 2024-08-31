Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGSFree Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTGS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. 73,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.