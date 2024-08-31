Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $82.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

