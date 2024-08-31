Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 470 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,871. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.