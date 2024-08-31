Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,904 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 8,672,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $53.88.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

