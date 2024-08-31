Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. 228,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,700. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $737.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.97.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

