Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,883 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,675,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 47,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 675,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,460. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

