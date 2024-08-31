Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 232 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 17.0% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $6,780,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.04. 1,786,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,641. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.81 and its 200-day moving average is $208.38.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

