James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.